Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $2.54 EPS

Analysts predict that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $11.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.85 on Monday, reaching $261.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

