Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $912.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) to report $912.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $906.38 million and the highest is $933.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $824.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.40.

CRL stock traded down $18.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.03. The stock had a trading volume of 394,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,872. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.75. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

