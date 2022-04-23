Zacks: Brokerages Expect FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery reported earnings of ($2.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FREYR Battery.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FREY. US Capital Advisors began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE FREY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 745,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,898. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.12. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.