Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will post $760.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.10 million and the highest is $862.00 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $661.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

NYSE:MMP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.13. 1,285,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

