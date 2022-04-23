Zacks: Brokerages Expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,917. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $142,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,688,839 shares of company stock valued at $60,433,371 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SentinelOne by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.