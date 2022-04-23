Zacks: Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will announce $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.88. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $4.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $18.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.25. 3,203,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,976. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $173.07 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

