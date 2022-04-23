Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

