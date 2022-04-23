Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASM International is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market. The company enables the customers to lower their production costs by providing leading-edge technology solutions and efficient manufacturing processes. The company also designs, manufactures and sells equipment that deposits thin films, or layers, of electronically insulating or conductive material onto silicon wafers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Redburn Partners cut ASM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ASM International from €440.00 ($473.12) to €350.00 ($376.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASM International from €438.00 ($470.97) to €379.00 ($407.53) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.67.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $337.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.51. ASM International has a 52 week low of $273.01 and a 52 week high of $497.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.29.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.12). ASM International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $561.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

