Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 102.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aytu BioPharma by 2,969.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aytu BioPharma by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aytu BioPharma by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 49,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aytu BioPharma by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

