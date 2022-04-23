Zacks Investment Research Lowers CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

CLSK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of CLSK opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.43 million, a P/E ratio of -113.13 and a beta of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $41.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli bought 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $37,531.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Leigh Wood bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 90.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 76,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 867.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

