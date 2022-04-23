Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the United States wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, the partnership will continue to generate stable cash flows. The partnership’s distribution networks reflect a strong business with sustainable and predictable cash flows. Despite the pandemic-related uncertainty, the firm expects continuous volume improvements year over year. With the consumption of gasoline expected to increase in the coming days, increasing refining production in the domestic market will likely drive demand for wholesale fuel distribution businesses. However, significant exposure to debt capital is hurting Sunoco. The partnership has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

Sunoco stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sunoco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sunoco by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sunoco by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 75,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 10,831.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 197,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $4,814,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also

