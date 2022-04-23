Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

REPX opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $464.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $53.92.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.31%.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $860,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $113,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

