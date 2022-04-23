Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,251. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

