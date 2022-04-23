ZooKeeper Trading Up 1.9% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $698,546.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.44 or 0.07404897 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,782.76 or 0.99811259 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 135,793,908 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.