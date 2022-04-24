-$0.04 EPS Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

PHUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. 2,706,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,313. The firm has a market cap of $198.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 12.68. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

