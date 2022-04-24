$0.21 EPS Expected for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,656,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STER traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 206,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,446. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

