-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.27). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $11.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pardes Biosciences.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDS. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,571,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,229,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,370,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $8,185,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $7,367,000.

Shares of PRDS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.91. 166,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,377. Pardes Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

