-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $159.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,034,196 shares of company stock valued at $23,455,250 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. 26,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a P/E ratio of -167.13, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 3.29. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

