-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Southwest Airlines reported earnings of ($1.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,862 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,628 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,910. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.