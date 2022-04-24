-$0.34 EPS Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.35). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 78,386 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

ADVM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 504,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,772. The firm has a market cap of $112.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

