$0.74 EPS Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Textron by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Textron by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,851,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. Textron has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

