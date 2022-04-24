$0.95 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. MSA Safety also posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.15. The stock had a trading volume of 192,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.54 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $125.34 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.19.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

