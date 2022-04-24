$1.17 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Rating) to announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVIDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 753,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 136,922 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 370,031 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 759,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

