$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $13.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.11. 5,713,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

