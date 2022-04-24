$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) to post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $9.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 573,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,856,000 after buying an additional 74,761 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,597,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 14,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSI traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.93. 729,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $184.54 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day moving average of $241.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

