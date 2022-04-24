$1.69 EPS Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.63. FMC posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.53. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

