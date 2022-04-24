10,708 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aramark by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 1,763,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,264. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $40.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

