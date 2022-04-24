11,203 Shares in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Purchased by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter.

GDO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 41,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,515. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

