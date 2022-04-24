$117.18 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $117.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.88 million and the lowest is $116.48 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $492.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Regional Management by 357.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 243.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the third quarter valued at $335,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,342. The company has a market capitalization of $443.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.32. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 27.76 and a quick ratio of 27.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Regional Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

