13,665 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMC. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449,387. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

