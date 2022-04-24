1,382 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 34.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $92.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,173. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.55. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.