$14.40 Million in Sales Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will report $14.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.80 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. Foghorn Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,865.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year sales of $58.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $75.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.60 million, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,681.58% and a negative return on equity of 99.53%.

FHTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

