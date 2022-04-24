$143.74 Million in Sales Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) to announce $143.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.34 million and the highest is $145.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $796.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKA stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 195,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

