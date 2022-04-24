$148.20 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) to post sales of $148.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.84 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $144.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $593.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.06 million to $593.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $620.13 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $633.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,896 shares of company stock worth $1,520,490. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,022.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

