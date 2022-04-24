$15.20 Million in Sales Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) will post $15.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $17.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $84.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $88.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $113.54 million, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $119.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 62.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.89%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCL stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

About uCloudlink Group (Get Rating)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.