$163.10 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) will post $163.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $142.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $627.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $658.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $678.93 million, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $716.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.68.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 16.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $137.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.13. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

