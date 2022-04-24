$169.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to announce $169.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $170.40 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $163.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $701.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.11 million to $706.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $754.27 million, with estimates ranging from $753.84 million to $754.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 213,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

