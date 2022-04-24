1,792 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Tractor Supply accounts for about 0.3% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after acquiring an additional 150,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,181,000 after acquiring an additional 135,410 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $12.53 on Friday, reaching $206.65. 2,144,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,152. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.45.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

