$195.05 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $195.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.10 million. Exterran reported sales of $136.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $796.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $829.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $806.95 million, with estimates ranging from $790.90 million to $823.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exterran in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 261,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,499. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $226.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Exterran by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exterran by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exterran by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Exterran by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

