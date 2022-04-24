2,100 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,868,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after buying an additional 119,062 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 98,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $153.76 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.87.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

