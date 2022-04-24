25,025 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 229,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 75,302 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,710,000 after buying an additional 198,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after buying an additional 59,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 1,851,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,431. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

