2,688 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $76.21. 9,357,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,583. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

