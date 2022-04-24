2key.network (2KEY) Hits Market Cap of $388,820.72

2key.network (2KEY) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $388,820.72 and approximately $34.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00033654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00103356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,369,697 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

