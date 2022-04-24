3,007 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.