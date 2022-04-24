$309.10 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $309.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.10 million and the lowest is $301.50 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $269.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 331,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.77%.

In related news, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Utz Brands by 80.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

