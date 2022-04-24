$309.10 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $309.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.10 million and the lowest is $301.50 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $269.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.
Shares of UTZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 331,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.77%.
In related news, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Utz Brands by 80.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Utz Brands (Get Rating)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.