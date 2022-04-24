$360.26 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will announce $360.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $254.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.56.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $11.35 on Tuesday, hitting $404.21. The stock had a trading volume of 281,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,348. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,529,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

