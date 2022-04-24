$367.65 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) will post sales of $367.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $365.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. 78,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.