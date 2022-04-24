$4.71 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $4.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $3.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $17.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

THO traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.31. 975,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,232. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $76.36 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Thor Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Thor Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

