4,093 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 28,204,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,577,312. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

