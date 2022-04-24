4,500 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,777,000 after buying an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,081.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 839,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

