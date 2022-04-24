4,500 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 578.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,777,000 after buying an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,081.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 839,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.
In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.
About Carrier Global (Get Rating)
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
